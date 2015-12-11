FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit soars on higher seasonal sales
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit soars on higher seasonal sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, outlook)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 76 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher sales of seasonal products.

BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas and Europe, said quarterly revenue from seasonal products rose 5.1 percent to C$476 million.

The revenue increase was mainly due to a favorable foreign exchange rate variation of C$75 million, the company said.

BRP now expects total company revenue for the fiscal year 2016 to rise 6-9 percent, up from 5-9 percent that the company had earlier expected.

The company’s net profit soared to C$65.5 million ($47.93 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$37.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$1.01 billion. ($1 = 1.3667 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
