Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP swings to loss on impairment charge
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 18, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP swings to loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a C$70 million impairment charge on its outboard engine assets.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP reported a net loss was C$28.7 million ($22.06 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$8.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to C$1.11 billion, helped by weakness of the Canadian dollar against its U.S counterpart. ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

