Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP swings to loss on impairment charge

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a C$70 million impairment charge on its outboard engine assets.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP reported a net loss was C$28.7 million ($22.06 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$8.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to C$1.11 billion, helped by weakness of the Canadian dollar against its U.S counterpart. ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)