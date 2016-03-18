FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP sees revenue rising 4-8 pct in 2017
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP sees revenue rising 4-8 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, forecast)

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, forecast a 4-8 percent increase in full-year revenue, helped by new launches.

The company’s 2016 revenue rose 8.8 percent to C$3.83 billion ($2.95 billion), largely higher than its forecast of a 6-9 percent increase.

BRP also said it expected normalized earnings per share to rise 2-8 percent to C$1.75-C$1.85 for the year ending January 2017.

BRP, which has operations and clientele across the Americas and Europe, also reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for its fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 75 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 68 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, BRP swung to a quarterly net loss, hurt by a C$70 million non-cash impairment charge on its outboard engine assets.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company reported a net loss of C$28.7 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of C$8.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to C$1.11 billion, helped by weakness of the Canadian dollar against its U.S counterpart.

The Canadian dollar fell 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the year to Jan. 31. ($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.