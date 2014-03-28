UPDATE 2-Ski-Doo maker BRP warns weak Russian demand to hurt profit

* Expects full-year profit of C$1.55-C$1.65/shr vs estimate C$1.69/shr

* Expects sales volumes in Russia to fall 20 pct in fiscal 2015

* Fourth-qtr adjusted profit C$0.41/shr vs estimate C$0.45/shr

* Shares fall as much as 13 pct (Adds details, CEO and analysts’ comments, shares)

By Anannya Pramanick and Swetha Gopinath

March 28 (Reuters) - Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP Inc forecast a full-year profit below analysts’ estimates, saying uncertainty in Russia and the weakening of the rouble would hurt demand in its third-largest market.

BRP’s shares fell as much as 13 percent, making the stock one of the biggest percentage losers on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, after the Canadian company also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

The company, which was spun off from Bombardier Inc in 2003, said it expected sales volumes in Russia to fall by a fifth in the year ending Jan. 31, 2015.

Weaker demand in Russia is expected to hurt full-year profit by 10 Canadian cents per share, BRP said.

Eastern Europe accounted for about 7 percent of the company’s revenue of C$3.19 billion ($2.88 billion) in the year ended Jan. 31.

“Russia is a key market for us, and the significant decline in the rouble ... most certainly puts pressure on profitability and the demand in that market,” Chief Executive Jose Boisjoli said on a conference call with analysts.

The Canadian dollar has risen 4 percent against the Russian rouble this year.

“Because of the devaluation, BRP products have become much more expensive,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Chris Bowes said.

BRP, whose rivals include Arctic Cat Inc, Polaris Industries Inc and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, forecast full-year adjusted profit of C$1.55-C$1.65 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting C$1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company warned that its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization could halve in the first quarter ending April 30 due to delays in deliveries of its summer vehicles such as Sea-Doo watercraft.

BRP said quarterly results would also be hurt by the transfer of its distribution business to a third party and delayed deliveries of its watercraft, as its Mexico factory struggles to boost output.

The company, which also makes Can-Am all-terrain vehicles and Rotax engines, said it expected revenue to fall by 5-10 percent in the first quarter.

BRP reported a net loss of C$6.3 million for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with a profit of C$35.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to C$902.9 million.

The Valcourt, Quebec-based company’s adjusted profit was 41 Canadian cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 45 Canadian cents per share.

BRP’s shares were down 10.4 percent at C$28.56 in afternoon trading. ($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars) (Writing by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Savio D‘Souza)