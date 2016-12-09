FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit rises 20 pct
December 9, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 8 months ago

Ski-Doo snowmobile maker's profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more year-round products.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$78.7 million ($59.8 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$65.5 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose to C$1.08 billion from C$1.01 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
