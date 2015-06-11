FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP's profit jumps three-fold
June 11, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ski-Doo snowmobile maker BRP's profit jumps three-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, reported a three-fold jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from its seasonal products.

The company, which also makes Rotax engines, said its net income rose to C$83.1 million ($67.6 million), in the first quarter ended April 30, from C$28 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 31 canadian cents per share, compared with 14 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.4 percent to C$898.1 million.

$1 = 1.2296 Canadian dollars Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

