#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BR Properties to sell warehouses to Goodman JV for $1.38 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate developer BR Properties SA will sell its industrial warehouses and logistics facilities to WTGoodman IBP Participacoes, a joint venture between Australian real estate firm Goodman Group Pty Ltd and local developer WTorre, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The transaction is valued at 3.18 billion reais ($1.38 billion), BR Properties said, and is subject to regulatory approval and the conclusion of due diligence by WTGoodman.

$1 = 2.30 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

