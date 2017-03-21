Merchants seek class status in dispute over new credit card rules

Small merchants nationwide accusing major credit card companies of saddling them with new liabilities for credit card fraud have asked a San Francisco federal judge to let them sue as a group.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for the merchants said evidence is clear that Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard conspired to issue the same rules shifting liability for credit card fraud to merchants from card-issuing banks, an unreasonable restraint of trade in violation of the U.S. Sherman Antitrust Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nHopyQ