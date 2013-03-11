UPDATE 1-Brunel CFO to step down after U.S. fraud report

* Rob van der Hoek to leave immediately

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - Dutch specialist staffing firm Brunel said its chief financial officer is stepping down after it uncovered evidence of fraud at it U.S. operations.

Rob van der Hoek is to resign with immediate effect, it said in a statement Monday. Brunel also said it would postpone its general shareholders meeting pending inquiries.

Van der Hoek would be replaced by chief executive Jan Arie Barneveld. Van der Hoek was not immediately available for comment and the company provided no additional details.

Brunel said earlier in March it found evidence of fraud at its Houston, Texas, office, forcing it to take a 9.7 million euro ($12.7 million) charge and sending its shares to a seven-month low.

Brunel’s supervisory board hired consultancy KPMG to investigate the alleged fraud.

Shares in Brunel were nearly flat in late Monday trading in Amsterdam. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Keiron Henderson and David Cowell)