Brunel raises 2012 sales outlook, Q2 EBIT misses forecasts
August 17, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Brunel raises 2012 sales outlook, Q2 EBIT misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Brunel on Friday raised its full year sales outlook, citing increased investments in the oil and gas industry.

Brunel said in a statement it expected sales to grow by at least 15 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent growth forecast given in May. Sales were 980 million euros in 2011.

Brunel, which makes about two thirds of its sales from providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 15.6 million euros on sales of 303 million euros in second quarter.

Six analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBIT of 17 million euros on quarterly sales of 277 million euros.

EBIT was hit by 0.9 million euros of one-off costs related to tax adjustments, Brunel said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

