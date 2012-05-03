FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brunel Q1 results beat estimates, repeats outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Brunel beat first-quarter forecasts on Thursday and repeated its outlook of at least 10 percent sales growth this year.

Brunel, which makes about two thirds of its sales from providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, reported earnings before interest and tax of 22.4 million euros on sales of 290.4 million euros.

Three analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBIT of 18.5 million euros on quarterly sales of 265 million euros.

It reiterated it expected sales to grow by at least 10 percent compared with last year, when revenue was 980 million euros. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

