Dutch staffing firm Brunel expects strong finish to the year
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Dutch staffing firm Brunel expects strong finish to the year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dutch specialist staffing firm Brunel reported third-quarter results at the top end of forecasts on Friday and joined its rivals in saying it was optimistic for its full-year results as European economies start to recover.

The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

Dutch staffing firms Randstad and USG People both reported strong results last month, flagging a pick-up in Europe.

“The outlook for 2013 remains positive,” Brunel said in a statement on Friday, with full-year revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) expected to be in line with 2012.

“Due to a lower effective tax rate, this outlook results in an increase in the net result of around 10 percent.”

Brunel, which derives more than half of its sales from providing workers to the global oil and gas industry, said revenue increased in its European, German and Dutch divisions.

Overall, third-quarter EBIT rose 15 percent to 22.5 million euros ($30.6 million), while sales rose 6 percent to 343 million euros.

A poll of three analysts commissioned by Reuters had an average forecast for EBIT of 19.5 million euros, with estimates ranging from 17.9 million euros to 22.6 million euros. Sales were forecast at 324 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
