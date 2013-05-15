FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brunel makes minor changes to 2011, 2012 results
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Brunel makes minor changes to 2011, 2012 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 15 (Reuters) - Dutch specialist staffing firm Brunel said on Wednesday it had restated its results for 2011 and 2012, reflecting irregularities at its U.S. office which it disclosed in March.

Following the minor restatements, Brunel reported an operating profit of 69.95 million euros in 2012, an increase of 14.9 percent from 2011.

The company said on March 1 it had found evidence of fraud at its Houston, Texas, office, forcing it to take a 9.7 million euro charge.

Investigations by the firm and KPMG confirmed the initial findings, Brunel said on Wednesday, adding that the irregularities were “an isolated incident and entirely attributable to a single employee.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.