Brunello Cucinelli sees sales up 4-6 pct like-for-like in current year
October 9, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Brunello Cucinelli sees sales up 4-6 pct like-for-like in current year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian fashion company Brunello Cucinelli sees sales in the current financial year growing between 4 percent and 6 percent on a like for like basis, its Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli said on Thursday.

Cucinelli also confirmed he expects double digit growth for reported sales and EBITDA in 2014, 2015 and 2016, adding that the group would like to continue to distribute 25 percent of profits as dividend also in 2015 and 2016.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

