Brunello Cucinelli says H1 sales rise 16.5 pct
July 18, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

Brunello Cucinelli says H1 sales rise 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli reported a 16.5 percent rise in preliminary first-half net revenues to 157.6 million euros ($206.32 million) on Thursday, supported by sales overseas.

Growth was considerable in international markets, especially the United States and Europe, the company said, but sales in recession-hit Italy declined 1.2 percent.

Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli reiterated his confidence that the group expected “a sound 2013, with a double-digit growth both in terms of revenues and profit.” (Reporting By Isla Binnie)

