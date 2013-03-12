FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cashmere group Cucinelli to pay dividend on 2012
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 12, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Cashmere group Cucinelli to pay dividend on 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli proposed on Tuesday to pay a dividend of 0.08 euros per share after its net profit rose 26 percent in 2012 on demand for its high-priced cashmere sweaters.

In a statement the maker of 1,200-euro colourful cashmere jackets said its net profit adjusted in the period was 26.5 million euros.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had an average net profit forecast of 23 million euros and expected a dividend of between 0.07 euros and 0.10 euros per share.

Cucinelli, which listed on the Milan stock exchange last May, said in January it planned to double its factory space by February next year.

This was aimed at responding to strong demand for its chic sweaters that produced a jump in sales in 2012. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.