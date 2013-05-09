FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Cucinelli forecasts double-digit growth in 2013
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Cucinelli forecasts double-digit growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian cashmere goods maker Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth internationally in 2013 despite the recession in its domestic market reducing consumption of luxury goods.

Total sales rose 14.4 percent in the first quarter of the year to 88.8 million euros ($116.28 million), helped by strong demand from North America and tourism flows in Europe.

However, sales in Italy declined 1.6 percent, at a slower rate than they had declined in the second half of 2012.

Net profit rose 14.8 percent to 8.2 million euros in the quarter. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.