FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brunello Cucinelli 2013 net profit 29.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Brunello Cucinelli 2013 net profit 29.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli posted a 2013 net profit up of 29.6 million euros on Monday, in line with a mean estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters of 28.9 million euros ($40.1 million).

Net sales rose 15.5 percent in 2013 from the previous year to 322.5 million euros, while the Italian market, accounting for almost 21 percent of total revenues, declined by 2.9 percent.

Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said in a statement he expected a “double digit gentle growth in 2014 in terms of both revenues and profit.”

The group, which makes casual luxury clothing in a medieval hamlet in Italy’s Umbria region, said it would pay a 2013 dividend of 0.11 euros per share.

Like-for-like sales from its directly-operated stores rose 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates in the first two months of 2014, Cucinelli said. ($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.