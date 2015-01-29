FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brunello Cucinelli shareholder sells 5 pct stake for 63 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 29, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brunello Cucinelli shareholder sells 5 pct stake for 63 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with results of stake sale)

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder of Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli completed the sale of a 5.14 percent stake in the luxury cashmere maker on Thursday to raise 62.89 million euros ($71 million).

In a statement, Fedone Srl said the sale of 3.494 million shares had gone through at 18 euros per share. Cucinelli shares closed on Thursday at 19.55 euros each.

The sale, reserved for institutional investors, took place through an accelerated book-building process, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch acting as the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

Fedone, owned by businessman Brunello Cucinelli, said it had 57 percent of the company at the end of the sale.

In an earlier statement on Thursday, Fedone said it was committed to keeping control of the eponymous company “in the very very long term.”

The proceeds of the sale will be used to fund the creation of three natural parks, it said.

$1 = 0.8836 euros Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.