FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brunswick profit beats estimates, ups FY outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Brunswick profit beats estimates, ups FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Recreational boats and fitness equipment maker Brunswick Corp reported a first-quarter profit ahead of market expectations, helped by improved margins, and raised the lower end of its full-year profit outlook.

The company, which also makes marine engines and pool tables, posted a net profit of $39.7 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $27.5 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents a share.

Brunswick now expects full-year earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 a share, up from a previous forecast of $1.20 to $1.50 a share.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.