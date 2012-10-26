FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Brunswick Rail sells $600 mln in notes
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Brunswick Rail sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brunswick Rail on Thursday sold $600
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The notes are guaranteed by Brunswick Rail Leasing,
Brunswick Rail Service, Brunswick Trans and Brunswick Wagon
Leasing. 
    Goldman Sachs, RBI, UBS and VTB were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BRUNSWICK RAIL

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2017  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 567.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

