BRIEF-Brunswick Rail Finance completes placement of pre-IPO shares
March 27, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Brunswick Rail Finance completes placement of pre-IPO shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Brunswick Rail Finance Ltd

* Brunswick rail completes placement of pre-IPO preference shares

* Completed a transaction to raise up to usd 150 million through issue of preference shares with aim of funding growth of company’s business

* EBRD may allocate up to usd 30 million of preference shares to international investors

* Remainder of preference shares to be held by EBRD on its own account

* Brunswick Rail was advised on transaction by Goldman Sachs International

* Proceeds from placement will be used to finance Brunswick Rail’s investment program for 2014 and 2015 London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

