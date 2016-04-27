FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says working on deal to bring Brussels Airlines into Eurowings
April 27, 2016

Lufthansa says working on deal to bring Brussels Airlines into Eurowings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is working on bringing part-owned Brussels Airlines into its low-cost platform Eurowings and has agreed a further three months to decide whether to exercise a call option to allow for a full takeover, it said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa is back on the acquisition trail, looking to expand its Eurowings low-cost platform, and sources have told Reuters Lufthansa is also eyeing partnerships or even takeover of SAS and Condor.

Lufthansa owns 45 percent of Brussels and has a call option for the remaining 55 percent.

It was due to make a decision on whether to exercise the option by the beginning of June, but this deadline has now been extended to the end of August while Brussels Airlines restores operations following suicide bomb attacks at its hub in March.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

