Robbers seize gems worth 350 mln euros at Brussels Airport
February 19, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Robbers seize gems worth 350 mln euros at Brussels Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Armed robbers stole diamonds worth 350 million euros ($467 million) while the gems were being loaded onto a plane at Brussels Airport on Monday evening, Belgian state broadcaster VRT reported.

Two vehicles carrying four armed men drove up to a security van near the Swiss passenger plane, officials said.

“The men were armed and masked. There were no shots fired and nobody was injured,” a spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor said.

Both vehicles sped off after the robbery and one of them was later found, said officials, who would not comment on what was taken.

The robbers managed to get onto the tarmac after breaking through the fence that surrounds the airport, a spokesman for Brussels Airport said. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
