Talks to restart Brussels trams set for Monday

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - Belgian transport workers will hold safety talks with the government on Monday to try to get tram, bus and metro services running again in Brussels after they were suspended on Saturday over the killing of an inspector.

Talks had been brought forward from Tuesday to 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday, a spokeswoman for the STIB public transport service said.

Workers have refused to restart services before the talks, paralysing public transport in the city serving as the seat of the European Commission and NATO as well as being Belgium’s capital.

Easter Monday is a holiday in Belgium.

The victim, an inspector with the STIB, had been called to investigate a minor collision between a bus and a car early on Saturday when he was attacked and beaten to death.

Bus and tram drivers have faced violence before, but the STIB said this was the first time one of its staff had been killed.

Belgian media said the suspected attacker was arrested on Saturday. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)