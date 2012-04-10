FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels public transport to resume partially
#Industrials
April 10, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 6 years ago

Brussels public transport to resume partially

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - Public transport in Brussels will partly resume on Wednesday after union workers voted to get tram, metro and bus services running again following a suspension over the killing of a colleague, a spokesman for the STIB transport company said.

The Belgian government offered extra police officers to secure public transport in talks with unions, after a strike paralysed the capital which serves as the seat of the European Union’s governing bodies and NATO on Saturday.

Following negotiations over safety measures, one union voted to resume work but two others demanded additional guarantees, said Guy Sablon, an STIB spokesman.

“One of the three unions decided to ask members to drive again. A bit less than half of vehicles could return, but it is difficult to predict,” he said.

The victim, an inspector with the STIB public transport service, had been called to investigate a minor collision between a bus and a car early on Saturday when he was attacked.

Belgian media said the suspected attacker was arrested on Saturday. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Andrew Roche)

