FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bourse BSE sets IPO price band at 805-806 rupees/share
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 2:56 AM / in 9 months

Indian bourse BSE sets IPO price band at 805-806 rupees/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian stock market operator BSE Ltd has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering (IPO) of shares at between 805 rupees and 806 rupees apiece, according to a marketing term sheet for the offering.

The IPO, which will open for bidding on Jan. 23, will see some of BSE’s shareholders selling a total of 15.4 million shares, and will value the stock exchange at 44 billion rupees ($645.02 million) at the top end of the price range.

Some of the top BSE shareholders, who will sell their holdings in the offering, include Singapore Exchange Ltd and investment firm Acacia Banyan Partners, and proceeds from the sale will go to those investors.

$1 = 68.2149 Indian rupees Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.