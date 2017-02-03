India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest stock exchange, rose as much as 48.9 percent in its trading debut on Friday, after raising about $185 million in an initial public offering that had been heavily over-subscribed.

Shares in BSE were trading at 1,166 rupees by 0434 GMT, having risen as much as 1,200 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO issue price of 806 rupees apiece.

BSE, formerly called Bombay Stock Exchange, had raised 12.43 billion rupees ($184.48 million) in its IPO last week. ($1 = 67.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)