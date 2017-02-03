FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 7 months ago

India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest stock exchange, rose as much as 48.9 percent in its trading debut on Friday, after raising about $185 million in an initial public offering that had been heavily over-subscribed.

Shares in BSE were trading at 1,166 rupees by 0434 GMT, having risen as much as 1,200 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO issue price of 806 rupees apiece.

BSE, formerly called Bombay Stock Exchange, had raised 12.43 billion rupees ($184.48 million) in its IPO last week. ($1 = 67.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.