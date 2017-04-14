April 14 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) on
Friday filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. financier George Soros of
scuttling its iron ore deal in Guinea and alleged $10 billion
worth in damages.
BSGR, which is controlled by Israeli billionaire businessman
Beny Steinmetz, accused Soros and his controlled entities of
manipulating the government of Guinea and elected officials and
other misconduct to strip it of mining contracts in Guinea in
2014.
Case 1:17-cv-02726 was filed in U.S. District Court in the
Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)