BSG Resources takes legal action against UK fraud office, home secretary

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) said it had started legal action against Britain’s Home Secretary and the UK anti-fraud agency, alleging they had helped an investigation by Guinean authorities into BSGR’s activities in the west African country.

The mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s business said it had sought a judicial review of decisions made by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Home Secretary Theresa May relating to a “purported criminal investigation into BSGR and unnamed others”.

The Guernsey-incorporated miner said this was unlawful because the Guinean request was politically motivated and there was no guarantee of a fair trial in Guinea.

The Guinean government, which last December ran a review of mining contracts allocated by previous administrations, has alleged that BSGR bribed officials to win a 2008 licence to develop half of the Simandou deposit in Guinea, one of the world’s largest untapped iron ore resources.

Global Witness, which campaigns for transparency in the resources industry, alleged in a report published on its website that the SFO had ordered a company linked to Steinmetz and two leading law firms to hand over thousands of documents as part of the inquiry.

BSGR, which denies any wrongdoing, said in its statement on Friday: “BSGR is the victim of multiple related parties acting independently and in concert to achieve various objectives at the expense of BSGR and the people of Guinea.”

The SFO said it could neither confirm nor deny its interest in the matter or any of the details in the Global Witness report.

A spokesman for Britain’s Home Office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)