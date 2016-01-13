FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.Safra Sarasin to buy BSI from BTG Pactual - Handelszeitung
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

J.Safra Sarasin to buy BSI from BTG Pactual - Handelszeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin has agreed to buy Ticino-based private bank BSI from Brazil’s BTG Pactual, Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung said on its website on Wednesday.

“Seller BTG Pactual has found an agreement with Basel-based private bank J.Safra Sarasin. Julius Baer was also interested, but withdrew from the negotiations,” Handelszeitung said, quoting “senior sources”.

The newspaper said it did not have information on the purchase price.

Reuters reported last month that the embattled Brazilian investment bank had decided to dispose of BSI as part of a strategy to sell assets and cut debt.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.