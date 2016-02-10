FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSI sells remaining stake in B-Source to Avaloq
February 10, 2016

BSI sells remaining stake in B-Source to Avaloq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank BSI is selling its remaining 49 percent stake in B-Source to banking software company Avaloq, BSI said on Wednesday.

BSI, owned by Brazil’s BTG Pactual, is not disclosing the price of the sale of B-Source, a business process and IT outsourcing provider for banks and the financial industry.

BSI said it originally sold a 51 percent stake of B-Source to Avaloq in 2011, with an option for Avaloq to eventually buy the remaining stake. (Reporting by John Miller)

