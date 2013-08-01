FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali won't sell BSI unit if price not right - CFO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 10:43 AM / 4 years ago

Generali won't sell BSI unit if price not right - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ital’s Assicurazioni Generali is continuing talks to sell its private banking unit BSI but will not sell if the price is not right, the insurer’s CFO said on Thursday.

Asked whether Generali would give exclusivity to Banco Espirito Santo, Alberto Minali said he would prefer to keep silent on the matter.

“We are not a distressed seller of an asset. We will analyse the offers when they come and if we think the price does not match what we consider to be the right price, we won’t sell it,” Minali said on a conference call. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.