Safra Group, Sarasin say have no plans to buy BTG Pactual's BSI
January 13, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Safra Group, Sarasin say have no plans to buy BTG Pactual's BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Neither Safra Group, the company running the investments of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra, nor private bank J Safra Sarasin have plans to buy Swiss rival BSI Ltd, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“J Safra Sarasin and any other part of the Safra Group are not buying, nor are they going to buy, BSI,” a spokesman for the group said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The statement came after the online edition of Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung reported that embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA had agreed to sell BSI to Safra Sarasin for an undisclosed sum. The newspaper said that it obtained the information from “senior sources.” (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

