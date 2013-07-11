FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT launches Premier League coverage with Liverpool match
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 11, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

BT launches Premier League coverage with Liverpool match

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - BT will kick off its Premier League coverage by showing Liverpool’s match against Stoke next month after becoming the latest challenger to BSkyB’s dominance of the sports rights market.

Former state telecoms company BT is investing around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) developing its sports channels, opening a new front in a marketing battle with BSkyB to offer subscribers a compelling bundle of television, broadband and telephone services.

A glance at the early fixtures shows the scale of the challenge facing BT after it replaced Disney-owend ESPN as the second Premier League broadcaster in Britain.

BSkyB will feature champions Manchester United’s away match with Swansea on the evening of Saturday Aug. 17, the first of its four games from the opening round of matches.

Sky will also show United’s home game with Chelsea on Monday August 26 and visit to Liverpool the following Sunday.

United will make their first appearance on BT Sport on September 14 when they host promoted Crystal Palace.

“When you look at the opening fixtures in black and white, you can see that no other broadcaster comes close to the quality that we offer,” said Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis.

”Sky Sports will show every match between last season’s top four as well as every club at least twice by December.

BSkyB is paying 760 million pounds per season to show 116 live Premier League matches. BT has acquired 38 games at an annual cost of 246 million pounds.

BT is offering its sports channels for free to its broadband customers to try to defend its market leadership. BSkyB has responded with a mirror deal, giving free broadband to customers who subscribe to its sports channels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.