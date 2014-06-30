FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BSkyB in talks to take majority stake in Love Productions -the Times
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

BSkyB in talks to take majority stake in Love Productions -the Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - BSkyB, Britain’s largest pay-TV company, is in talks to take a majority stake in Love Productions, which produces shows such as “The Great British Bake Off” and “Benefits Street,” the Times reported, without citing sources.

The deal, which was first reported by Britain's Broadcast magazine, would add to business at BSkyB's Sky Vision distribution unit, the Times said. (bit.ly/1ltmsJ9)

The unit sells show rights to programmes produced in the UK to overseas markets.

A spokesman for BSkyB, which counts Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox as its largest shareholder, declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.