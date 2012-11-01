FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Murdoch retains place on BSkyB board
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

James Murdoch retains place on BSkyB board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - James Murdoch’s seat on the board of pay-TV group BSkyB was opposed by just 5 percent of voting shareholders at the company’s annual investor meeting in London on Thursday.

Murdoch, who stepped down as chairman over a phone hacking scandal at News Corp’s British newspapers arm, was present at the meeting. News Corp is a major investor in BSkyB.

Ealier on Thursday BSkyB reported strong first-quarter earnings growth as price rises and the sale of additional products to subscribers helped reassure investors who had been fearing a slowdown.

