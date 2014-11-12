FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BSkyB completes acquisitions of Sky Italia, 89.71 pct of Sky Deutschland
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BSkyB completes acquisitions of Sky Italia, 89.71 pct of Sky Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bskyb

* BSkyB completes acquisitions

* Company has acquired 89.71 pct of share capital of Sky Deutschland, with 87.45 pct acquired through offer process and balance acquired subsequent to close of offer acceptance period on 3 November 2014

* Acquisition of 87.45 pct of Sky Deutschland through offer process was for a total consideration of eur 5.50 billion (representing eur 6.75 per share), with a further 2.26 pct being acquired at an average price of eur 6.20 per share, amounting to eur 5.63 billion in aggregate

* Acquisition of Sky Italia was for a total consideration of 2.45 billion pounds, satisfied by approximately 2.07 billion pounds in cash and balance through transfer to 21st Century Fox of BSkyB’s 21 pct stake in national geographic channel international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.