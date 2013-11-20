FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSkyB CEO says keen to sign BT wholesale sports deal
November 20, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

BSkyB CEO says keen to sign BT wholesale sports deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - BSkyB is keen to sign a mutual wholesale deal with BT so both groups can offer their customers the full range of live sports, Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said on Wednesday.

BSkyB, the dominant pay-TV group in Britain, lost the rights to show Champions League soccer to BT earlier this month, making it more important that the two groups agree a wholesale deal so BSkyB can show the BT sports channels on its platform and vice versa.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Darroch said he did not expect to take a huge hit from the loss of the channels and that they had not been willing to pay any more for the rights.

