BSkyB CEO says keen to sign BT wholesale sports deal

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - BSkyB is keen to sign a mutual wholesale deal with BT so both groups can offer their customers the full range of live sports, Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said on Wednesday.

BSkyB, the dominant pay-TV group in Britain, lost the rights to show Champions League soccer to BT earlier this month, making it more important that the two groups agree a wholesale deal so BSkyB can show the BT sports channels on its platform and vice versa.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Darroch said he did not expect to take a huge hit from the loss of the channels and that they had not been willing to pay any more for the rights.