FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BSkyB takes aim at BT with free English soccer kickoff
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

BSkyB takes aim at BT with free English soccer kickoff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - BSkyB will show live soccer for free in Britain on the opening day of the English Premier League season in August, the latest tactical move in a fight with sporting rival BT.

BSkyB has long been the dominant force in the British sports rights market but is facing a new challenge from former state telecoms company BT which has bought a share of the Premier League action.

BSkyB is shuffling its channels to make its soccer coverage available to non-subscribers on Saturday, August 17.

“Millions of home viewers can enjoy a live Premier League match, a Football League fixture, plus a host of other football shows at no cost,” BSkyB said in a statement.

BSkyB and BT are locked in a marketing battle to offer subscribers a compelling bundle of television, broadband and telephone services.

BT has spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) on its sports channels and will offer these free to its broadband customers from August.

BSkyB has responded with a mirror deal, offering free broadband to Britons who subscribe to its sports channels.

The real winners in the BSkyB-BT battle are the Premier League clubs who have enjoyed a 70 percent rise in the value of domestic TV rights to more than 1 billion pounds per season.

BSkyB will show 116 live games next season, while BT can screen 38.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.