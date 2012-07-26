FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSkyB announces buyback on record profits
July 26, 2012 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

BSkyB announces buyback on record profits

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Satellite broadcaster BSkyB announced a further 500 million pounds ($773.67 million) buyback on Thursday after demand for broadband and overall customer loyalty helped the British group to post record full-year profits.

BSkyB reported full-year revenues up 4.5 percent to 6.8 billion pounds and record adjusted operating profit up 14 percent to 1.2 billion pounds.

BSkyB, which provides pay-TV, broadband and telephony services, has focussed in the last year on selling extra services to existing customers after it became increasingly difficult to sign up new subscribers in the tough economic conditions.

The approach enabled the group to lift the average revenue per user to 548 pounds, while the number of customers who left the service was down to 9.9 percent. It added 57,000 new Sky households in the quarter, with 20,000 taking the core TV product.

