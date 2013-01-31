FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Customer demand helps BSkyB beat H1 profit forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 31, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Customer demand helps BSkyB beat H1 profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Demand for additional products such as broadband and telephony helped pay-TV group BSkyB to report first half operating profit up a better-than-expected 8 percent on Thursday.

Britain’s dominant pay-TV group, which provides fixed-line telephony, TV and broadband, also added 88,000 net new customers to the service in the three months to the end of December, compared with a forecast of 58,000.

The strong performance in customer growth helped the group to post first half operating profit up 8 percent to 647 million pounds ($1 billion) against a forecast of 632 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.