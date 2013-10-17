FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSkyB posts solid Q1 customer growth despite BT launch
October 17, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

BSkyB posts solid Q1 customer growth despite BT launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s dominant pay-TV provider BSkyB recorded solid demand for its TV and broadband offering in the first quarter, brushing off the impact of rival BT’s new sports service.

BT in August launched a new TV service free to existing broadband customers which is designed to protect its broadband and telephony business, in the biggest challenge to BSkyB since Rupert Murdoch launched the pay-TV group over 20 years ago.

On Thursday BSkyB, 39 percent owned by Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, said it had added 111,000 broadband customers in the three months to the end of September, up 9 percent last year.

It added 37,000 new customers to its TV offering, helping it to post revenue and adjusted operating profit in line with forecasts.

