CORRECTED-BSkyB wins appeal on sports channel prices
#Corrections News
August 8, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BSkyB wins appeal on sports channel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say wins not loses appeal)

LONDON Aug 8 (Reuters) - BSkyB has won a long-standing dispute with media regulator Ofcom over the price the British satellite broadcaster can charge rivals for its sports content.

Media regulator Ofcom in March 2010 ordered BSkyB to reduce the amount charged to competitors, such as Virgin Media and BT for its two most important SkySports channels in a move designed to increase market competition.

The price of a single channel was reduced by 23 percent to 10.63 pounds ($16.64) a month, and for both channels by 10.5 percent to 17.14 pounds.

