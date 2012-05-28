Sky says has no plans to offer mobile access

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British satellite broadcaster BSkyB has no current plans to add mobile phone services to its television, broadband and landline offerings, a spokesman said on Monday, after the Sunday Times reported it had held talks about buying mobile spectrum.

Mobile operator Everything Everywhere has been forced to sell some of its spectrum after becoming Britain’s biggest carrier through the merger of Deutsche Telekom’s and France Telecom’s British operations that created it.

The Sunday Times said BSkyB had spoken to Everything Everywhere about buying some of the spectrum.

The BSkyB spokesman said: “As you might expect we regularly meet with a wide range of companies to explore and understand potential opportunities.”

“While we continue to extend our leadership in mobile content, we currently have no plans to offer mobile access beyond our existing public WiFi network,” he said in a statement emailed to Reuters.