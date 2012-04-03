FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Murdoch confirms departure from BSkyB
#Market News
April 3, 2012

James Murdoch confirms departure from BSkyB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - James Murdoch said on Tuesday he would step down as chairman at BSkyB, in a bid to protect the successful pay-TV group from being damaged by the phone hacking scandal that has hit part-owner News Corp .

“I am aware that my role as chairman could become a lightning rod for BSkyB and I believe that my resignation will help to ensure that there is no false conflation with events at a separate organisation,” he said, confirming the news previously reported by BSkyB’s news channel.

Murdoch is deputy chief operating officer at News Corp and was in charge of the British newspaper arm in the aftermath of the hacking scandal.

