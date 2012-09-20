RPT-UK regulator finds BSkyB 'fit and proper' broadcaster

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Pay-TV group BSkyB is ‘fit and proper’ to hold a broadcast licence, Britain’s media regulator has found, after an investigation sparked by the revelations of criminality at its largest shareholder News Corp .

Ofcom said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had investigated the group after Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp admitted some of its journalists had hacked into phones on an industrial basis at its now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

News Corp had been trying to buy the rest of BSkyB it did not already own when the revelations broke. James Murdoch, Rupert’s son, was chairman of BSkyB at the time.