BSkyB posts robust Q1 results on broad product demand
October 16, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BSkyB posts robust Q1 results on broad product demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s BSkyB, in the process of buying Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, reported slightly better than expected first-quarter profits due to a broad demand for its services.

Britain’s dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9 billion to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to take its hunt for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers.

The group said on Thursday it had added 46,000 net new TV customers in the three months to the end of September, boosting adjusted operating profit by 11 percent to 316 million pounds ($504 million) and slightly ahead of forecasts at 311 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

