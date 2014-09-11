FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators clear BSkyB's $9 bln German, Italian pay-TV deals
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators clear BSkyB's $9 bln German, Italian pay-TV deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Thursday British broadcaster BSkyB’s planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, which will make it the biggest pay-TV provider in Europe.

The deal is the latest example of traditional entertainment companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more agile Internet rivals.

The merged company will have operations in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy’s biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has seen strong growth.

“The Commission found that the transaction would not lead to any material overlaps in the parties’ activities, as they are mainly active in different national markets,” the EU competition authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.