BSkyB loses appeal on sports channel prices

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British satellite broadcaster BSkyB lost a long-standing dispute over the price it can charge rivals for its sports content after the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled against the company on Wednesday.

Media regulator Ofcom in March 2010 ordered BSkyB to reduce the amount charged to competitors, such as Virgin Media and BT for its two most important SkySports channels in a move designed to increase market competition.

The price of a single channel was reduced by 23 percent to 10.63 pounds ($16.64) a month, and for both channels by 10.5 percent to 17.14 pounds.